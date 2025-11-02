IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.