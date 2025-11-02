MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8%

EL opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

