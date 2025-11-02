TIAA Trust National Association Has $200.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,188 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $200,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,219,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 973,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after buying an additional 965,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

