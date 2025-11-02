Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Evergy by 115.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Evergy by 254.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4,290.8% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

