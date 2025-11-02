Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading

BATS ITA opened at $215.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

