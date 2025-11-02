Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $69.25, but opened at $74.68. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $73.0860, with a volume of 16,916 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.44 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,548.46. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

