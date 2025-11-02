Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 488.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

CAH stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

