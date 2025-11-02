iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

