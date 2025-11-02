187 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Purchased by Eleva Capital SAS

Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,664.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,587.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,676.43. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

