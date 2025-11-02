Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 755 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,285,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 1.7%

BLOK opened at $69.25 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.