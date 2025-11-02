Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 7,394 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December $YDEC

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 1.25% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $2,016,000.

YDEC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

