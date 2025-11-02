Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $552.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $638.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

