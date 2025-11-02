Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 354,050.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.