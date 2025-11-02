Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

