Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $846.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

