Meridian Management Co. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 760,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,822 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

