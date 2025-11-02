Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

