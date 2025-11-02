Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 0.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Dover by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

