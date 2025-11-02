PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.88 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

