Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Newmont by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,172 shares of company stock worth $808,863 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

