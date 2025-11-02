Palogic Value Management L.P. Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Vimeo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vimeo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.85 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vimeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.80 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 390.20 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

