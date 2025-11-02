Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 6,382 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.96% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 564,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 3.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.