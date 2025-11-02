Tredje AP fonden Purchases 16,034 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,032,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.0% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 133.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Align Technology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.4%

ALGN opened at $137.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $246.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

