Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 4,225 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uptick Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 13.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Investment Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR opened at $38.82 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.