Meridian Management Co. Buys 2,499 Shares of Nice $NICE

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nice by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,046,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after acquiring an additional 91,929 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,989,000 after acquiring an additional 623,014 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 826,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65,538 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nice by 1,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,516,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on Nice in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nice presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.
Shares of NICE opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Nice has a one year low of $126.66 and a one year high of $200.65.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
