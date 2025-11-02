OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.
OneMain Price Performance
Shares of OMF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.
OneMain Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 130.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
