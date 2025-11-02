South Dakota Investment Council Has $31.79 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

