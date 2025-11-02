Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $231.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

