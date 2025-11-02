Meridian Management Co. Buys New Shares in Deere & Company $DE

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 19,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $461.41 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.