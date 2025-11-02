Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after purchasing an additional 519,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $256.37 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.83 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

