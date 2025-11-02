Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $248.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.21. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

