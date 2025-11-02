DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 306,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of -173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

