Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,456.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $252.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.81.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

