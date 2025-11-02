Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,331,000 after buying an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after acquiring an additional 393,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

