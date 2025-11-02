Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Holdings Lifted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.75.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

