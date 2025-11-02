Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Home Price Performance
Shares of INVH opened at $28.17 on Friday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Invitation Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on INVH
Invitation Home Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Home
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.