Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $28.17 on Friday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

