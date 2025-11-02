Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

