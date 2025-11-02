Eleva Capital SAS Takes $905,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Eleva Capital SAS bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.2% of Eleva Capital SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.04.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.09. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,135.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

