Welch & Forbes LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

