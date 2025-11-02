HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1,258.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

