C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $278.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

