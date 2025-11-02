SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $215.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.13.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.