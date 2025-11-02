MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,949,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,450,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.