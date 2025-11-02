iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 440.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

