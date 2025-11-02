MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 44,000 Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.35. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.