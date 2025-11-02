Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $52.86. Carlyle Group shares last traded at $52.3650, with a volume of 1,388,568 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 361,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

