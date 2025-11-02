Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

