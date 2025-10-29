First Pacific Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 741,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $824.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

