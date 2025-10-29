Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $5.55. Izea Worldwide shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 211,585 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IZEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Izea Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Izea Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Izea Worldwide

Izea Worldwide Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Izea Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 33.38%.The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Izea Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Izea Worldwide stock. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Izea Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Izea Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izea Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.