626 Financial LLC Invests $228,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.